The Albany Lions got the week started Thursday night in Graham.

The Lions and the Muenster Hornets playing for the area championship in Class 2A division two.

Albany trailed 10-7 late into the first quarter but scored right before half-time to make it 14-10.

That touchdown changed the atmosphere on the field for the Lions as the offense kept finding their way to the end zone.

The final score of the game 56-10. The Lions are now 10-2 on the season and has won 10 or more games for the 13th time in the last 15 years.

Albany faces Wink in the Regional Quarterfinals next week.