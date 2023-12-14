ARLINGTON, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Albany Lions and the Mart Panthers collide for the second year in a row for the Class 2A Division II state championship at AT&T Stadium today at 11 a.m.

Albany won last year’s game in Arlington, 41-21. This rematch was expected.

The Lions and the Panthers spent the entire season as the number one or number two ranked teams by the Harris Ratings. Mart spent 1 week as the top-ranked team. Albany was ranked at the top fifteen weeks of the season.

Albany Mart

Record: 15-0 15-0

Scoring offense per game: 44.53 48.53

Scoring defense per game: 9.2 7.86

Shutouts: 6 6

Both teams enter Thursday’s state championship game with 15-0 records.

Albany average just over 44 points a game during 2023. Mart, on the other hand, scored almost 49 points on their way to a winless season through 15 weeks.

Defensively, Mart gave up almost 8 points a game. Albany allowed opponents to score just over nine points each game. Both teams pitched six shutouts.

This is the number that might provide the separation in this game. Only Trinity Christian scored more than 14 points on the Lions. Albany is currently on a streak of 14 straight games allowing the opponent to score 14 points or fewer. Mart allowed six teams to score 13 or more points.