Albany prepares to take on Muenster in regional round

The Albany Lions are undefeated and rolling right along, but they are face with a huge challenge.

Head coach Denney Faith’s team takes on Muenster for a berth in the state quarterfinals.

Albany is ranked 4th in the state. Muenster is 2nd.

It won’t be easy, but the Lions are going to be ready.

Albany head coach Denney Faith said, “It’s gonna be a tough matchup no doubt about it. We’re gonna have to be ready and be on our toes and play our best game and ya know our practices have been really great so far this week and concentrating and doing the things we ask them to do and preparation has been good so ya know we’re looking forward to a tough football game and I think our kids are gonna be ready.”

This should be a good one.

Albany and Muenster play Friday in Springtown at 2 p.m.