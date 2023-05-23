ALBANY, Texas (BCH Sports)– The Albany Lions are back on a deep playoff run this year and they’re happy to still be swinging the bats in late May.

Keatin Russell said, “It just means a whole lot since we’re seniors and everything since most of us aren’t going to play college ball. Playing another week is better than going out at district, so can’t complain about it.”

The Lions were one win away from another state appearance last year before New Home ended their season.

Caden Price said, “I mean last year when we got tooken out by them, I think it fueled us really to come back and get them this year.”

They have them again, this time a round earlier and they have their hands full preparing for such an evenly matched series.

Coy Lefevre said, “I think our pitching is a lot better, stronger, not a lot better but stronger. We’ve got more depth through our bullpen, so we’re pretty confident.”

Cole Chapman said, “We’re just gonna have to hit the ball, pitchers are gonna have to pitch well and defense is gonna have to back them up.”

Head coach David Fairchild said, They’re a pretty good hitting baseball team, very smart, very good at the plate. We’re gonna see a lot of pitches, I think our key is our pitching and making sure we’re in control and in demand of our pitches and I think that’s gonna be the key coming into this weekend.

Downing the Leopards means one more round before the Lions are back in the state tournament since 2019.

Price added, “It would mean a ton to get our coaches another ring in baseball, you know that’s the ultimate goal this year.”

Russell said, “I would love another, two is better than one.”

Lefevre added, “It would be awesome but we still have a lot of work to do.”

Albany and New Home play Game 1 of their series on Thursday at McMurry at 2 p.m.. The series continues on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lubbock Christian University.