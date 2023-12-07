LUBBOCK, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Albany Lions are still on track to defending their Class 2A Division II championship after beating Sunray, 34-14, on Thursday night.

The Lions and Bobcats combined to score three touchdowns in the first quarter to get things off to a fast start. Adam Hill scored on Albany’s first possession. Sunray followed that with a 60 yard touchdown pass from Armando Lujan to Kagan Davis to take a 7-6 lead. Albany returned the ensuing kickoff to the 40-yard line and that set up a touchdown pass by Chip Chambers.

The second quarter saw Chambers find Cason Fairchild on a long touchdown pass to give the Lions a 20-7 lead. However, Lujan led the Bobcats down field and scored a rushing touchdown to cut Albany’s lead to 20-14 at the half.

Albany took over in the 3rd quarter. The Lions first possession as set up by an interception and was capped by a short touchdown run by Hill.

The Lion’s finished the scoring on a touchdown 49-yard touchdown drive. Hill scored his third and final touchdown of the game from nine yards. Albany took a 34-14 lead, and that was the final.

For the second week in a row, the Albany defense shut down a powerful offense. Sunray came in averaging 49 points a game. They scored just two first half touchdowns.

Albany takes on the winner of Friday’s Mart/Chilton game for the Class 2A Division II state championship. Albany beat Mart last year in the championship game.