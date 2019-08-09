Albany puts on the pads

The Albany Lions wrapped up their first week of practice in the best way Friday by putting on the pads and finally getting to hit somebody.

The Lions return 12 starters on both sides of the ball from last season’s state semifinal team, and today, they got to get back out there and start the push towards a trip back to state

BJ Morris said, “I love hitting. Hitting’s my favorite part of football, I’ll tell you that. That’s why I love defense so much. As Coach Fuentes says, no daylight, no area, and I’ve got to love hitting.”

Tyler Beard said, “It’s quite exciting just hitting again and getting back into the feel of football.”

Denney Faith said, “They’ve been wanting to getting in some shoulder pads and have a little contact. Still can’t go full contact but it feels good to put the pads back on. It’ll be a little different today but they’re excited about that too.”