ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The same 10 teams are in the Harris Ratings Top 25 with very little movement.

Abilene High remains in the tenth spot in Class 5A Division I after dispatching Amarillo Tascosa last week.

Wylie was open but still dropped two spots to 12th this week in Class 5A Division II.

Brownwood’s loss to Stephenville cost them three spots in the Harris Ratings this week. They drop from 12th to 14th in Class 4A Division I.

Two teams are in the Class 3A ratings this week. Jim Ned is ninth in Class 3A Division I after their open date. Class 3A Division II features the Comanche Indians in the twelveth spot heading into Week 7.

Three Big Country teams are in the Harris Ratings Top 25 in Class 2A Division I. Hawley moves up two places to tenth. Stamford is thirteen, which is the highest this season. Coleman drops to 23rd this week.

The Albany Lions are still the top ranked team in Class 2A Division II. Roscoe moves up to 17th this week after they beat Junction in Week 6.

Harris Ratings Top 25

Class 5A Div. I

10)Abilene High

Class 5A Div. II

14)Wylie

Class 4A Div. I

11)Brownwood

Class 3A Div. I

9)Jim Ned

Class 3A Div. II

12)Comanche

Class 2A Div. I

10)Hawley

13)Stamford

23)Coleman

Class 2A Div. II

1)Albany

17)Roscoe