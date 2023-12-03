ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – After the Regional Finals Friday, only one Big Country team remains in the playoffs while another is already state bound.

Albany is on a 25 game winning-streak dating back from last season and remains undefeated on the season. They topped Collinsville in the Regional Finals scoring the first 31 points in a 52-14 victory.

The Lions once again are one contest away from Texas high school football’s grandest stage.

This year their Semifinal opponent are the 12-2 Sunray Bobcats. Kickoff is this Thursday, December 7 at 6 p.m. in Lubbock at Lowery Field.

The Westbrook Wildcats are on the verge of cementing a dynasty in Class A Division I.

The Wildcats are the third six-man program to win two straight titles in the past 10 seasons.

If the Wildcats prevail, they’ll be the only one to three-peat.

Westbrook saw Happy in the State Semi’s last week, the same team they faced last year, and won 32-16.

The Wildcats are headed back to the state championship game going up against the undefeated Gordon Longhorns next week Wednesday, December 13 at 11 a.m.

This big game taking place in Arlington at AT&T Stadium.