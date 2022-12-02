The Albany Lions are headed back to the Class 2A Division II semifinals after beating Collinsville, 66-34 on Friday night.

The Lions jumped out fast against the 8th ranked Pirates. They led 28-7 at the end of the first quarter. Collinsville cut it to 28-14, but Abilene scored 21 straight and led 49-21 at halftime.

The Lions onslaught continued in the second half with 17 more points.

Albany’s victory is Denney Faith’s 342nd victory as the Lions head coach. He is just one more victory from tying Jim Streety for fifth place for wins as a head coach. Faith already owns the most wins by a coach at one school in Texas high school football history.

Albany takes on New Home next week in Sweetwater on Thursday, December 8, in Sweetwater at 7 p.m.