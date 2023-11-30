IOWA PARK, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Albany Lions were not about to let Collinsville get any ideas of knocking them out of the playoffs on Thursday night.

Albany tops the Pirates 52-14 to advance to the state semifinals.

Chip Chambers had a huge first half for the Lions. He started the scoring with a touchdown pass to Branson Beal. The connection was good for 26 yards and a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.

After a field goal on the Lions next possession, Chambers went to Carson Fairchild for 67 yards and the touchdown to make it 17-0.

The Lions defense was great all night long. Wyatt Windham intercepted a pass for Albany to stop the Collinsville drive.

That pick resulted in a touchdown pass to Adam Hill from Chambers.

Albany led 24-0 at the half, and they poured on 28 more points in the second half.

Albany is in the semifinals. They are going to play the winner of the Clarendon and Sunray game.