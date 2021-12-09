Albany season ends with loss in semi-finals

The Albany Lions best season since 2017 came to an end on Thursday night in Lubbock.

The Lions falling to Stratford in the Class 2A Division II semifinals, 35-14.

Stratford and Albany went back and forth in the first half.

Albany scored first with a Cole Chapman to Landon Fuentes connection for a touchdown.

The Elks scored the next 10 points, but the Lions retook the lead with a touchdown run by Chapman.

Stratford took control of the game after that. The Elks score the final 25 points of the game.

Head coach Denney Faith said, “Anytime you can go this far and play for a chance to play for the state championship. Our kids have played hard all year long. I am proud as I can be of them the way the worked, especially our seniors and the effort that they’ve given since they’ve been a part of the program. The kids played hard. That’s all I can say. We needed more breaks tonight, but our kids gave everything they had, and that’s all we can ask of them.”

Albany’s season ends with a 13-1 record.