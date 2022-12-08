The Lions are headed to AT&T Stadium after winning, 53-25 on Thurday in Sweetwater at the Mustang Bowl.

Albany scored 14 points in the first quarter while New Home was finally able to get on the board under a minute left to go in the first.

In the second Albany went 80 yards in 7 plays to answer Wyatt Windham 33-yard reception.

The Lions continued to put up points, 39 to be exact which lead to them to walk away with a huge win.

After tonight’s victory, Albany takes on the Mart Panthers on December 14th in Jerry’s World for the state title. They kickoff at 7 p.m.