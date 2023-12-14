ARLINGTON, Texas (BCH Sports) – Adam Hill and the Albany defense led Denney Faith and the Lions to a 28-10 victory over Mart for the school’s second straight Class 2A Division II state championship.

The very first play of the game set the tone defensively for Albany. Cason Fairchild intercepted Mart’s pass. The turnover didn’t lead to any points, but it gave everyone an idea of where this one was headed and was the first of three turnovers the Lions forced on the night.

Offensively, Albany managed just 13 total yards in the first quarter and fell behind 3-0 to Mart heading into the second quarter.

The Lions exploded for 21 points in the second quarter, and Adam Hill got it started. He got loose for a 52-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second frame.

Later in the quarter, Chip Chambers turned it up. He avoided a sack and threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Branson Beal to give the Lions a 14-3 lead.

After a defensive stop late in the half, Chambers hit Hill on a 2-yard touchdown pass with :11 left in the half, and the Lions led 21-3 at halftime.

The third quarter turned into a defensive battle between the Lions and the Panthers. Albany was held to just 14 total yards in the quarter. Mart gained only 37 yards, and Albany intercepted a pass.

Mart scored a touchdown early in the 4th quarter on a J.D. Bell run to cut Albany’s lead to 21-10.

That was it for the Panthers because the Lions defense put the clamps on the Mart offense.

Adam Hill added another touchdown run with less than a minute to go in the game to give the Lions a 28-10 lead.

Hill’s day included two rushing touchdowns and a touchdown reception. He carried the ball 24 times for 132 yards and claimed the Offensive MVP of the game.

Defensively, Albany held Mart to 200 total yards and forced three turnovers. Zane Waggoner was awarded the Defensive MVP of the game. He ended up with nine total tackles and 1.5 sacks in the game.

Albany’s victory is the fourth football state championship in school history.