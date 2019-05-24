Sports

Albany wins Gm. 1 over Hale Center, 2-0

May 23, 2019 - The Albany Lions took a big step toward a berth in the Region I-2A finals with a 2-0 win in Game 1 against Hale Center.

The Lions scored a run in the bottom of the second inning on a single by Parker Henry to take the lead. 

The final run of the night came on a fourth inning base hit by B.J. Morris. Blaine Kayga made it 2-0 when he crossed the line. 

That was more than enough for Lion's starter Ben West. He went the distance. West gave up just one hit, and he struck out 13 Owl hitters. 

Albany goes for the sweep in Game 2 on Saturday. The Lions and Hale Center meet in Hermleigh, again. Game 2 starts at 1 p.m.

