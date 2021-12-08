Albany’s balance leads to outstanding season for running back Jaheim Newton

Every offense needs a primary threat, and Jaheim Newton is that guy for the Albany Lions in 2021. Newton is leading the Lions in rushing with over 16-hundred yards, and he found the end zone 21 times, so far.

Head coach Denney Faith said, “When you have the ball in your hands, be mad, and he runs mad. It’s a good attribute to have. Everyone can’t do that.”

Newton is the guy that gets a lot of the attention on the Albany offense, but Newton is quick to credit others for his success.

(:33-:39) Jaheim Newton said, “I wouldn’t be anything, or I wouldn’t have the yards that I have. We have really great receivers and quarterbacks that can throw the ball.”

And when those linemen open up holes him, he’s ready to go.

Newton didn’t have his typical day in the quarterfinals last week, but the rest of the offense picked up the slack. It was an example of the balance head coach Denney Faith strives for every year. Newton understands how that helps him.

Newton said, “I think it’s really helpful because it keeps other teams and defenses; they just can’t key in on one player. They have to watch everybody else.”

And it’s that attitude that makes coach Faith like having Newton around.

Faith said, “He just a pleasure to coach, a great kid, very quiet, and humble. It’s been a really fun year and a great career for him and fun to coach.”

Newton and the Albany Lions play in the Class 2A Div. II semifinals against Stratford on Thursday night in Lubbock at 6 p.m.