Coming in at number one for your Dr Pepper Play of the Week. It’s the Albany Lions, senior quarterback Cole Chapman, the commanding officer of this offense. It’s fourth down, Chapman takes it himself seven yards in for the touchdown and bulldozes his way in. Chapman now has five rushing touchdowns on the year. Albany beat Collinsville 66 to 34 and move on to the State Semi’s for the second year in a row, taking on the New Home leopards at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl Thursday at 7 p.m.