Albany’s Hill delivers in relief

The Albany Lions are back in the state baseball tournament for the second time in two years.

The Lions came into the season hoping Ryan Hill would be one of their aces on the mound, but a new knee injury forced him into a relievers role in the playoffs.

He came up big in that role. Hill shut down New Deal on back to back days and helped lead Albany to Round Rock.

Hill said, “It feels good to be back out here. It’s not much but it’s competing for a couple innings which is all I can ask for. I had no idea this was going to happen this year so I’m just making the best of it. Honestly, I didn’t think I’d be back for the season at all. I always kept it as something in the back of my mind as something to work for but now that it’s happening I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

That Class 2A State Tournament gets started on Wednesday in Round Rock.

The Lions take on defending state champ Big Sandy at 7 p.m.