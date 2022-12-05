The Albany Lions are headed back to the state semifinals for the ninth time under the direction of head coach Denney Faith.

The Lions hung 65 points on the board in the regional final against Collinsville and racked up 650 total yards.

It was one of the most impressive night’s of work for a team that’s been impressive almost every Friday night this season.

Faith loved what he saw from his team on the offensive side of the ball.

Faith said, “There were some things we thought we could do, and they got coached up and did it. That was the bottom line. Those guys have been doing it all year long, so we are going to keep leaning on them. The offensive line did a great job of blocking, so if those guys keep running hard, we feel like we are as good as anybody right now in our division, so we’re gonna keep playing hard, keep practicing hard and keep doing the things that we have to do to get us to that ultimate goal.”

The Lions are two wins from claiming that ultimate goal.

They take on New Home on Thursday night for a berth in next week’s state championship game.