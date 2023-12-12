ALBANY, Texas (BCH Sports) – On December 14th, 2022, the Albany Lions defeated the Mart Panthers to win the program’s first state title in 61 years.

This Thursday, exactly December 14th, 2023, they play Mart again for a chance to add another monument in front of Robert Nail Stadium.

Another coincidence, the Lions current playoff run includes three opponents they defeated the season prior. The first one, Eldorado

Adam Hill said, “We just, we stuck to our game plan. We were just going to run the ball on them early, run the ball well, and that’s exactly what we did. And then defensively, we just had to shut down their little option.”

The Muenster Hornets came two rounds later. A familiar foe always ready for battle.

Cole Read said, “I mean even last year it was only a fourteen point game at halftime in the second round of the playoffs. Usually it’s almost a give me win every year. Muenster has always been really competitive, but it’s just this year, the better team always wins.”

The regional final involved Collinsville’s air-raid offense. But Albany’s proper preparation led to near perfect performance.

Jaxon Hoel said, “We knew they had one weapon if they took that weapon away, they were done. We just swarmed to the football and just… no daylight nowhere.”

The Lions consistently perform at a high level against common opponents. In two days at AT&T Stadium, they strive to do it again.

Like mentioned earlier, last season’s monumental win gave Albany their first state title in 61 seasons.

A victory this week means back to back championships for the first time since 1960 and 1961.