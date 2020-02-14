Aledo outlasts Cooper, 32-24

Aledo used a great 3rd quarter to take the lead over Cooper and eventually beat the Lady Cougars by 8.

There was very little offense in the first half of this game.

Cooper led at the end of the first quarter, 5-2.

There wasn’t anymore offense in the second quarter. Cooper outscored the Lady Bearcats 4-3 in the second, and they took a 9-5 lead into the half.

Both teams started to get things headed in the right direction after halftime, and both teams more than doubled their point total.

Aledo put in 14 points in the third frame to take a 19-18 lead into the final quarter.

The Lady Bearcats continued to pull away in the 4th for the 32-24 victory.

Cooper takes on Wylie on Friday at Abilene High at 5:30 p.m. for 3rd and 4th place.