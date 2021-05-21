Aledo wins Games 2 & 3 to eliminate the Cooper Lady Cougars

The Cooper Lady Cougars best season in a quarter century ended on Friday when Aledo beat Cooper in Games 2 and 3 to win the series.

Cooper scored 8 runs against Aledo on Thursday in their Game 1 victory, but managed just two runs in two games on Friday.

Aledo’s bats really came to life in Game 2. They pushed 15 runs across the plate and won the game, 15-2.

Game 3 was more of the same. Aledo outscored Cooper 10-0 and won the game by the run rule.

The Lady Cougars season is over, but they have nothing to hang their head about. They went farther in the playoffs this year than any team since the 1996 season.