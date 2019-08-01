Alfred Morris back with the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys got back to work today over in California.

It was the second day of practice for the newly re-signed Alfred Morris.

Morris was with the Cowboys in 2016 and 2017, but Ezekiel Elliott is holding out, so Dallas needed another veteran in camp to take snaps.

Morris didn’t know if he was going to play this year, so, he is really happy to get another shot.

“I just feel like it’s a good feeling, so I just feel like that’s the Lord kind of placing it into my heart so I was like I’m going to be obedient and I chose it,” Alfred Morris said.

“I’m always ready. I mean any of these backs would say that you know that’s what we do. We love what we do and we are good at what we do.”

“You know any of us could be features and I am definitely confident in myself so that I can be a feature back. I still have it… I feel better now than I did my rookie year so you know, I’m good,” Morris said.

If Zeke doesn’t end his hold out, Morris is the leading rusher from last year with 428 yards for San Francisco.

The rest of backs combined for 29 yards last year.