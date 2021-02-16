Ali Named ASC Player Of The Week

RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference announced its weekly women’s basketball awards and Howard Payne University junior guard Salina Ali was named the Co-West Division Player of the Week.

CO-WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Salina Ali

Howard Payne junior guard Salina Ali (San Antonio, Texas) posted a game-high of 20 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field in the Lady Jackets’ 85-75 win at McMurry. She was also 8-of-10 at the free throw line and had four assist, four rebounds and five steals in the game.