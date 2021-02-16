Ali Named ASC Player Of The Week

BCH Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference announced its weekly women’s basketball awards and Howard Payne University junior guard Salina Ali was named the Co-West Division Player of the Week.

CO-WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Salina Ali

Howard Payne junior guard Salina Ali (San Antonio, Texas) posted a game-high of 20 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field in the Lady Jackets’ 85-75 win at McMurry. She was also 8-of-10 at the free throw line and had four assist, four rebounds and five steals in the game.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

BCH Sports

Trending stories