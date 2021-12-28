Alisa Blair announced as next ACU volleyball coach

ABILENE – ACU Athletics announced on Tuesday that Alisa Blair will be the next head coach of the Wildcat volleyball program after spending four years as an assistant at Stephen F. Austin State University.



“I would like to thank Zack Lassiter , Chris Ballard , and the rest of the search committee for their confidence in selecting me as the next head coach at Abilene Christian. The time and effort in getting to know me and showing me what ACU is all about has made Abilene already feel like home,” Blair said. “I would also like to thank Debbie Humphreys and the rest of the SFA staff for mentoring me and molding me into the coach I am today. Being able to be a part of the tradition of excellence there has inspired and pushed me not only as a coach but as a person to be my best self every day, and I can’t wait to bring a piece of that excellence to Abilene.”



During her time in Nacogdoches, the Lumberjacks posted a record of 105-21, won four regular season conference championships and appeared in back-to-back NCAA Tournaments. Blair served as the lead recruiter, oversaw team travel and player development, helped organize summer camps, and assisted with match preparation and practice planning.



The Lumberjacks also received a bevy of individual awards during Blair’s tenure, including an AVCA All-Region selection, 14 All-Conference players, a Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year, and a Southland Conference Student-Athlete of the Year.



“I am so excited to have Alisa lead our volleyball program,” ACU Vice President for Athletics Zack Lassiter said. “She has a proven track record of success, and she will embrace the mission of ACU while developing our student-athletes on and off the court.”



Prior to her time in East Texas, Blair worked as an assistant coach at the University of Central Oklahoma, helping the Bronchos to a 29-6 record, a 3-0 defeat of 5th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney, and an NCAA postseason appearance. She spent the previous three years as the head coach at Hill College, where her teams went 83-38 and produced multiple All-Americans and a top-15 finish in each season.



Blair, a former student-athlete at Angelo State University, was part of a team that went 98-38 and qualified for the Lone Star Conference Tournament each year. She served as President of ASU’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes group, and she received her Bachelor’s of Science in Psychology in 2012. She completed her Master’s of Education, Coaching, Sport, Recreation and Fitness Administration in May of 2016, also from Angelo State.



Blair will assume her new role in the Big Country on January 8.



What others are saying about Alisa Blair

Kara Carpenter | Associate AD for Compliance, Furman University

“Alisa has been a rising star on the sideline for a while. She’s been an integral part of the success at SFA for several seasons and is a home run hire for ACU volleyball. She understands how to build a culture, recruit and develop a successful program.”



Debbie Humphreys | Head Coach, Stephen F. Austin State University

“I’m excited for Alisa and this opportunity at ACU, and I appreciate everything that Alisa has done for SFA and our program. I have a tremendous amount of respect for her as a coach and a person. She will do great things at ACU, and I’m honored to call her my friend.”



David Rehr | Head Coach, University of Houston

“Alisa has been successful at every level from Junior College to Division 1. She is ready to be a head coach, and she will undoubtedly be a success for Abilene Christian University.”



Genny Volpe | Head Coach, Rice University

“ACU volleyball is in great hands with Alisa at the helm. She is a very passionate and energetic coach that will work extremely hard for her athletes and will be a positive and professional representative for ACU.”



