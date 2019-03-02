Allen Academy tops ACHS in title game, Eula falls to Slidell Video Video

March 1st, 2019 - Both the ACHS Panthers and Eula Pirates' boys basketball seasons ended on Friday afternoon.

The Panthers fantastic run to the TAPPS 2A State Championship game fell 21 points shy of another state title, as Bryan Allen Academy won it 68-47.

ACHS ends the season with a 20-13 record.

In the UIL boys playoffs, the Eula Pirates could not overcome 6th ranked Slidell in the Region 3-A Semifinals.

"For our seniors, I'm much more worried about the type of people they become. Days like this happen. We had one of those days today. Sometimes they are not at ideal moments, but that's the way life is, too," Eula head coach Josh Fostel said. "We are going to walk out of here with our heads held high, proud of what we've done. Give credit to Slidell."

Slidell closed out the Pirates season with a 51-37 victory.



