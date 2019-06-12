Allen Hurns is back on the field for Dallas

June 12th, 2019 - The Dallas Cowboys minicamp continues over in Frisco this week.

A welcome sight this week is the return of wide receiver Allen Hurns.

If you remember, Hurns dislocated his ankle and broke his leg in the Cowboys playoff victory over Seattle last year.

Hurns is back doing some work with the team this week, he says he's about 90 percent right now, but being on the field is a real blessing.

"It means a lot. That's one of the toughest things, going through an injury besides going through the pain and things like that but not being able to go out there and compete with your teammates seeing them go out there and practice," Allen Hurns said. "That's one of the toughest things for me. Today, it meant a lot just going out there with them. It's been tough."

"I think where I'm at mentally is the thing that helped me. Each week is going to be a new obstacle. You're feeling better, but next week you progress to jumping. You are going to get sore with that, but that's part of the process."

Hurns is fourth or fifth on the Cowboys receiver depth chart. He's not concerned with that as much as he's happy to be back on the field.