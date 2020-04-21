Alyssa Washington prepares for next level at Texas

AHS Softball star Alyssa Washington is now turning her attention to the University of Texas.

After the news of the UIL officially canceling spring sports for the remainder of the year, high school seniors like Washington that are taking their talents to the next level find themselves in a very difficult position.

Alyssa Washington said, “I was automatically devastated because I was really looking forward to my senior year. I had set goals for the softball season and I was really excited because I was going to be playing with my little sister who is a freshman.”

In was going to be a huge senior season for Alyssa Washington at Abilene High.

Washinton said, “It was actually really difficult at first realizing I won’t have senior night or wondering when the banquet was going to be and just finishing the season with all of my girls.”

Now that the softball season has been canceled, Washington is using the time away from school to prepare for the University of Texas where she will continue her softball career.

Washington said, “I’ve figured out that this was a good time to better myself going into Texas. I’ve been focusing on getting my strength up and my speed up and I’ve been working out, going off of the Texas workout that they sent me.”

At home, she’s doing strength and speed workouts, taking swings daily, and is changing her diet while finishing her last bit of schoolwork.

Unfortunately, the start of Washington’s time at Texas is already being affected. Her orientation is now online.

Washington said, “I was really looking forward to going to orientation and getting to meet everybody. I’ve already been on the campus so I kind of know my way around but missing the opportunity to meet new people and not knowing what is next is pretty hard.”

But one day, some day hopefully soon, Washington will be taking the field in Austin for the first time as a Longhorn.

Washington said, “I’ll be ecstatic, I hope that all of this dies down by then, that everything will be back to normal. I’m really excited to go there.”

Alyssa was a phenomenal athlete who competed in basketball and powerlifting as well as softball.

Washington has already been named on the FloSoftball.com All-American watch list.