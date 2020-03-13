American Southwest Conference suspends competition for March 13-15

RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference released the following statement regarding athletics competition Thursday night.

“In light of rapidly changing information about the COVID-19 health threat and fluid events, the American Southwest Conference has suspended athletics competition scheduled between Conference member institutions for the March 13-14-15 weekend.

The ASC Council of Presidents, following discussion with their respective Directors of Athletics and other campus and athletics administrators, will make a determination on the status of Conference athletics-related activities early next week.”