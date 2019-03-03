Analyzing the Rangers pitching rotation

March 2nd, 2019 - As we enter the first week of March, that means Major League Baseball is just on the horizon! Dusty Baker breaks down the Rangers pitching rotation in Arlington.

As we now head into the month of March, we find ourselves just a couple weeks away from the regular season for the Texas Rangers.

They will be hosting the Chicago Cubs in the final Opening Day at Globe Life Park before they move into their new stadium just behind me now which is still under construction.

They'll go into that in 2020. Before they do that, lets focus on this 2019 season and specifically on this starting rotation for the Rangers, it's not going to be a very pretty one on paper.

They have Mike Minor who is set to start on Opening Day as of now against Jon Lester at Globe Life Park, followed by Lance Lynn who they signed in the offseason, a 3 year, 30 million dollar contract. Drew Smyly, Edinson Volquez, and Shelby Miller, the Tommy John trio, will follow Lynn in the rotation.

They signed Jason Hammel as well to combat any potential injuries which are pretty much bound to happen with this rotation that has been plagued with injuries over the course of all of these five players' careers.

When you look at this team as a whole, the Rangers finished last year 28th in ERA with a 4.92 overall team ERA, 30th in strikeouts, as well as 28th in the league with Batting Average Against, the league was .271 against the Rangers pitchers.

If the Rangers want to have any type of success heading into this 2019 season, they're going to have to rely heavily on their "ace" Mike Minor to help lead this rotation in the right direction.