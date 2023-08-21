ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Wylie Bulldogs get the season started at home, but they need a quarterback.

Who is going to make the move to the top of the depth chart to replace BCH Sports Player of the Year, K.J. Long?

Move-in junior Bryant Meng and last year’s JV quarterback junior Keagan Anderson battled it out in the spring and this summer.

Meng played in nine games in LaGrange, last year.

Anderson played in five games as a freshman at Cooper.

So, what is head coach Clay Martin planning to do in Friday night’s opener.

Martin said, “We’re going to play both of those guys. They are both very talented and have a grasp of what we are doing offensively. Both bring different things to the table, and I think you can expect to see both of them on Friday.”

Malachi Daniels said, “I love them both. They bring a good attitudes. They push us to be our best, both of them. They each have their own unique skills. I think they can both help us to do good and win games. I think it brought us close in the locker room. We all just have a love for each other. We have support for Keagan and support for Bear. We love them both”

The quarterbacks and the rest of the Bulldogs start the new season at home on Friday night against the Brownwood Lions at 7 p.m.

Wylie is 8-2 in the last ten meetings with the Lions.