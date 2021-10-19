Another slow start costs Cooper second district loss

Cooper Head coach Aaron Roan’s team could not hang with the Fort Worth Brewer Bears in District 3-5A Division I play on Friday night.

The Bears scored touchdowns on their first three touchdowns, and the Cougars weren’t able to match that. Cooper was in a 28-0 hole at halftime.

They did some things going in the second half, but it was too little too late.

Ultimately, the slow start was the difference in the game.

Roan said, “We gave up big plays early. Brewer did a good job of getting momentum and keeping it, especially in the first half. So, those are some things that we need to work to fix this week. We’ve got to come out faster. That’s on me. I got to get our kids ready to come out and play. I was extremely proud of the way our kids responded and continue to fight and battle in the second half. We got down early, and it was just a little too much to crawl back from. Eliminating big plays, that was something that we had been working on all week. A lot of that is a credit to Brewer. That’s a good football team. They’re really good, and they took advantage of some things, and that’s how the ball bounced last week.”

The Cougars return home this week in district play.

They host Saginaw at Shotwell Stadium on Thursday night at 7.

Cooper beat the Rough Riders last year, 48-3.