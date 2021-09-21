Another slow start leads to Cougars loss in district opener

The Cooper Cougars started district play with a loss for the first time since 2017 to Justin Northwest, 33-21.

An incredibly slow start that included turnovers and special teams mistakes led to the 19-0 hole Cooper wasn’t able to climb out of on Friday night.

It was a bad start to the games that count, but it’s just one of seven district games.

There is plenty of time to get things straightened out.

Head coach Aaron Roan said, “That’s my job is to get our kids ready to play from the get-go. I’ve got to do a better job of that. That’s a focus, and we’ve adjusted some things throughout the last couple of weeks. We just need to see a carry over. There’s a lot of district football to play. When you’ve got an eight team district, there are a lot of district games, and I think it’s a really competitive district that any given Friday things can go a different way. We’ve got a lot of football to play. I still don’t believe we’ve played our best football. We need to clean some things up and execute consistantly. I think when we see that we have success. It’s just about building upon that and continue to get better every opportunity we do.”

Cooper is back at home for Homecoming to continue District 3-5A Division I on Friday night.

The Granbury Pirates come to town to take on the Cougars at 7 p.m. at Shotwell Stadium.