Anson and Cisco ready to battle for the district title

The Anson Tigers are preparing for a big game against the Cisco Loboes this week. Both teams will meet undefeated in district play and the winner clinches a share of the district title. The Tigers know they have a weapon in their quarterback Drew Hagler, but their wideouts have quietly enjoyed success this year.

Daniel Davis said, “We mostly try to keep it 50-50 on our run pass game, we like to throw screens a lot. It’s mostly just a sling it type of offense. When we get on tempo we get rolling.”

Isaak Fernandez said, “We started passing it a little bit more which gave me and our other outside reciever a chance to shine a little bit and Drew being the quarterback he is, gets it there on time like he’s suppossed to and he’s an amazing quarterback.

Meanwhile, the Cisco Loboes are trying to get their head coach Brent West his 200th all time win against Anson which makes the magnitude of this game even bigger, also they’re trying to go for the district championship just like Anson is, so this game will be a big one for the Loboes come Friday.

Gibson Hearne said, “Coach West has worked hard in his past 19 years, so 200 wins is a big victory, so hopefully we can come out and get the dristrict championship with the 200 wins, that would be awesome. Coach West has put a good game plan in this week, it’s been tough conditions in practice out here. We’re getting ready for Anson, their team was young last year, so they’re back and better than ever before, it’ll be a good game Friday.

Cam Nichols said, “He’s prepared us, we’re gonna have to step up. It’s gonna be the closest game we’ve played in awhile, but I think we’re prepared for it. We’re gonna have to have some leaders step up and take us in the right direction.”

Cisco will go to Anson Friday with a 7:30 kickoff, both teams looking for that 6-0 district record.