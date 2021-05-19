Anson comes from behind to beat Colorado City in Game 1

The Anson Lady Tigers took a little while to get going, but once they did, there was no stopping them. The Lady Tigers came from behind to beat Colorado City, 10-9, in Game 1 of their series.

The Colorado City, who was unbeaten in the postseason coming into Wednesday night’s game, jumped out to a 9-4 lead with two runs in the 1st and 5th innings and five runs in the top of the 6th inning.

Cue the Lady Tigers offensive explosion in the bottom of the 6th inning. Anson took the lead with 6 runs in the inning. Landry Overby started the rally with a 2-run homerun, and an RBI fielders choice by Jessenia Hernandez gave them the lead at 10-9.

Anson leads the series with the Lady Wolves and Game 2 is Saturday at noon.

The winner of the series advances to the regional finals against the winner of the Stamford/Forsan series that starts on Thursday.