Anson enters year two in Class 3A

The Anson Tigers turned quite a few heads in their first year at Class 3A.

In 2019, the Tigers look to build on a successful season with an even more intense run at a potential district title.

Head Coach Chris Hagler said, “I’ve seen some kids, they don’t look like the same kid growing up as a 7th grader. They’ve matured and they’re showing a little bit of leadership so that’s going to help us with this unit this year.”

Issak Fernandez said, “I feel like we’re just going to focus on getting our team chemistry better, I know that last year we had a lot of young people come up, we had a very young team, but I feel like we’ve all come up closer as brothers.”

Kyle St. John said, “I’m glad we’re taken seriously, I don’t want to be known as the team that everybody thinks they can beat. I honestly think we can be district champions, we’re a way better team, we’re disciplined, and I expect to see some great things.”