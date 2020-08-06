Anson expects work in weight room to lead to success

Anson head coach Chris Hagler’s Tigers are picked to finish right behind Hawley by Texas Football Magazine.

Long-time starting quarterback Drew Hagler is gone, along with eleven other lettermen, but half of the positions are filled with returning starters.

Coach Hagler says success in this district starts in the weight room.

Coach Hagler said, “We’ve devoted a lot of time to the strength and weight part of it and the conditioning part of it as well. So, we’re gonna do our x’s and o’s, but I explained to them I think the ones that are gonna come out on top in the district race are the ones that make those gains in strength and conditioning.”

Anson senior Isaac Bran said, “Definitely get back in shape, get better at throwing, catching, route running, blocking, just the basics as I’m sure most schools are doing on the first week. Nothing too big.”

The Tigers open the season on August 28th. They travel to Winters to face the Blizzards.