Anson falls in Game 3 to New Deal, 10-2

The Anson Tigers bid to get to the state baseball tournament ended on Friday with a 10-2 loss to New Deal in Game 3 of their regional final series.

New Deal jumped on the Tigers early with 3 runs in the 1st inning.

Anson cut into the lead on the field’s choice in the bottom half of the 1st, and after New Deal made it 4-1, the Tigers cut it to 4-2 in the 4th with a double steal.

That’s as close as Anson would get in the game.

New Deal took absolute control of the game in the 6th inning with 6 runs in the top of the inning.

The Tigers finish the season with a 26-9 record.

New Deal goes to Round Rock for the Class 2A State Tournament next week.

