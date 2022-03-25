Anson High School has a new head football coach and athletic director.

Anson hired former Lockney head coach Cory McCombs to lead the Tigers football team and the entire athletic department.

In Lockney, McCombs led the Longhorns to a 7-4 record and to the playoffs in 2021.

He takes over a program in Anson that is riding a streak of seven straight playoff appearances, but they Tigers fell off a little last season with a 4-7 record.

McCombs follows Chris Hagler, who won 51 games in eight seasons as the head football coach.