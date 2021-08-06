Anson is ready to get the 2021 season started

Position battles are both healthy and important for young teams, and this year the Anson Tigers have themselves a competition at quarterback.

Senior Blake Vinson is returning after starting seven games for the Tigers last year.

Anson head coach Chris Hagler says all of the quarterbacks are receiving equal reps at practice. As for right now, this is Blake Vinson’s job to loose.

Blake Vinson said, “Last year was kind of nerve racking because I never played it before, but now I have experience that I didn’t have before. I have always wanted to play. My whole life I’ve wanted to play quarterback. It’s what I’ve always wanted to do, and it’s fun.”

Dylyn Pyle said, “Competition is one thing in practice, but being able to play as a team, you’ve got to be able to find that bond with someone, and then it clicks like that on the field, in practice. Friday night you find the best of the best and whatever happens happens.”

Head coach Chris Hagler said, “You put one guy in there, Wilburn and Vinson. They get in their one series and another guy another series cause that what we were looking at, and then one guy take it over. Blake got in there and never let go. I get chocked up and chill bumps about it, but these guys have really worked their tails off. They have great chemistry. They are hard workers. I have no doubt that mixed in with the kind of kids we have here in Anson, it always kind of easy to produce a winning culture.”

The Tigers have six returning offensive lineman this year, and the coaching staff is confident they’ll be able to help out whoever ends up earning the starting job on Friday nights.

Anson is picked second behind Hawley in District 3-2A Division I.

2021 starts at home against the Winters Blizzards.