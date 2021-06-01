Anson just one series win from state tournament

The Anson Tigers are the only team left in the baseball playoffs carrying the flag for the Big Country.

The Tigers are riding a red-hot streak since the playoffs started.

They are 8-0 in the playoffs and are just one series victory from advancing to the state tournament.

This is a fun time of year for the players and coaches, but it can get long and monotonous.

The Anson coaches are trying to do something about that at practice.

Head coach Scotty Nichols said, “The team reacted really well to what we are trying to get across. This time of year, we’ve been out here a long time, we are trying to keep it fresh, keep it competitive, making the guys enjoy it when they are out here, not something they don’t look forward to. This group of guys is a special group. They’ve been around each other a long time. They’ve played a lot of high school ball with us and a lot of summer ball. They know each other. That’s the good thing about this group here. The chemistry is good.”

The Tigers take on top-ranked New Deal next in the Class 2A playoffs.

Game 1 and Game 2 of the series are scheduled for Thursday in Seminole.

If Game 3 is needed, they meet back in Seminole at noon on Friday.