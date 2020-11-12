Anson looking to claim first playoff win since 2016 over Winters

After a disappointing loss to the Hawley Bearcats, the Anson Tigers finish the season with two victories scoring 50 plus points in those games. Now, they go into the postseason and are hoping to stay on track. Chris Hagler is happy with the shape of his team going into this game.

Head Coach Chris Hagler said, “We feel extremely excited, fortunate to be here. We’re just glad the season is continuing after the struggles everyone has had over the last few weeks of cancelations and we’re just trying to stay focused on each opponent one week at a time.”

Senior Gavin Williams said, “I think we’re in a really good position, especially with this next opponent. It’s all about chemistry and we definitely got it, so I think we can do good this week.”

Now Anson hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016 and they get a Big Country matchup against the Winters Blizzards. They already defeated the Blizzards earlier this season in their first game of the year. Now, they just hope to get that first win since 2016 under their belt and they know a win in this one would be big for the school.

Senior Jacob Jenkins said, “We have a pretty good chance, I think we just need to go out and play our game and do what we got to do. We really need to stop the run and I think we’ve improved since the start of the year when we first played them and we just got to do our job defensively.”

Hagler said, “It would be huge, big for the program, we’ve been dry as far as the gold balls are concerned. We came close last year against Friona, it’s no different this year, Winters will be out to get one as well. We just got to embrace the challenge and polish up a few mistakes here and there. We know that we’re a lot better than week one when we played them.”

The Tigers take on the Blizzards Friday at 7 in Roscoe.