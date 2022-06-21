The Anson Tigers are busy getting used to new head coach Cory McCombs this summer, and mixed in to that, they are getting ready for a schedule that is going to test thrm from start to finish.

Four non-district games, and then, McCombs and his team play in one of the toughest districts in the Big Country, if not the state.

It includes five playoff teams, among them a regional power and a 2021 state finalist.

McCombs said, “Looking at the schedule, Hawley stands out returning from the state championship game last year, them and Cisco. We battled Cisco for many years when I was here, and they’re always the Loboes. Those two teams in your district really stick out. I think the rest of us are going to be chasing those guys. Pre-district is very competitive with Seymour, Archer City, Haskell and Dublin. They are some opponents the kids are familiar with and played before, so every week is going to be a battle, but as far as lookin at opponents, Hawley and Cisco are kind of sticking out on our schedule.”

The first game of the year is on the road against Seymour.

They open district play againsdt Hawley on September 23 at home.