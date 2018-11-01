Anson prepares for Cisco

October 31, 2018 - The Anson Tigers are getting to take a shot at state ranked Cisco this week in District 4-3A Division Two. The Tigers are rolling right now by riding a three game winning streak and the offense is on fire. They are averaging 51 points in the win streak and winning games by an average of 31 points. All of that is nice, but quarterback Drew Hagler says the Tigers have their minds on other things.

Drew Hagler said, "I mean we don't want to focus on a win streak, we want to focus on everyone doing what they're supposed to do and how they're doing in our district, and making sure everyone's doing their responsibilities. So it's great, but we just try not to think about that. We have a lot of young guys stepping up on the line, and a lot of young receivers stepping up too, and all of the seniors are stepping into their leadership role so just everyone doing their jobs is really helping us out."

This is our game of the week this Friday night. The 8th ranked Cisco Loboes host Anson at Chesley Field. They start at 7:30.

