Anson ready to face “hard hitting” Post Antelopes

The Anson Tigers are coming off a dominant 45-7 win over Winters in the Bi-District round of the playoffs.

Head Coach Chris Hagler said, “In the seven years that I’ve been here, this may be one of the hardest hitting defenses that I’ve had and it’s going to take that on Friday night against a good Post team.”

And while they are rolling with a three-game win streak, the Tigers must turn their attention to 2nd ranked Post in the Area round.

Blake Vinson said, “We’ve watched a lot of film on them, they’re the biggest competition we’ve had this year, they’re pretty good but definitely beatable.

Riley Pippin said, “Those guys are big and we’ve been undersized all year though so we’re used to that. We’re always underdogs, we’re never picked for anything.”

Post has yet to lose a game and has only allowed 47 points all year.

Hagler said, “What we’ve done is challenge our kids to embrace the moment, this is a great opportunity.”

The 8-2 Tigers and 11-0 Post Antelopes face off Friday at 7 PM in Clyde.