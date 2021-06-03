Anson splits with New Deal to force Game 3

The Anson Tigers and the New Deal Lions played two games on Thursday, and they still haven’t settled anything in their Regional Final series in Seminole

The Tigers and Lions battled back and forth in Game 1. Each team led in the game, but they ended up going to extra innings where New Deal scored three runs in the 8th inning for the 5-3 win.

Anson answered the challenge in Game 2. After falling behind early, the Tigers scored three runs in the 4th inning to take the lead for good. New Deal cut the lead to 3-2, but Anson added padding in the 6th with two more runs. Anson wins Game 2, 5-2.

Game 3 is Friday at noon back in Seminole. The winner of that game is headed to Round Rock and the Class 2A State Tournament.