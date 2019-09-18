Anson starts turn around of tumultuous season

The Anson Tigers started the 2019 season with two straight losses, but they got it turned around in Week 3 win a big win over Stamford.

It’s been a season of upheaval with the loss of several key players for several reasons.

Friday night’s win might be what the doctor ordered to get the Tigers hot and moving in the right direction before district.

Head Coach Chris Hagler said, “It was awesome to see the sidelines. Even though we lost the first two games, the sideline has been very good with the chemistry. Kids just excited about playing and when big plays happen they’re all jumping up and down and cheering.”

Drew Hagler said, “It helps us get a good starting point going into district. We wanted to improve our record from last year going 0-3. 1-2 is still not great but it’s better so it helps us out a lot.”

Daniel Davis said, “I think it’s a game changer, everybody was doubting us because we lost our first two games but I knew we were going to step it up and beat them.”

Anson is off this week.

They go to Bangs to start district play next week.