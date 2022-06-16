The Anson Tigers are navigating new waters this season with a new head coach and a young team.

Their playoff run was cut short last year losing to the Coleman Bluecats in the first round. This year, they are working twice as hard with bigger goals in mind to get better day by day this summer.

Cory McCombs said, “The goal for us to get better week in and week out. It’s a struggle. Every week you’e looking to improve. You know we look back at the end of the year and think we got a little better each week. The outcome is gonna be the outcome. We’ll be happy with as long as our kids play hard and get after it and do things right.”

Zachary Hernandez said, “My goals this year are to just improve from last year. For my team it’s just, we wanna make it as far as we can. Especially with the younger guys. We lost a lot of guys last year.”

Damon Rollins said, “I 100% want to get stronger and also we need to work on our team chemistry more. Also in my opinion, we’re still a pretty young team. My #1 goal is to make it to the playoffs.”

Anson’s season opener is August 26th against Seymour