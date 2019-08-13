Anthony on CFPA National Performer of the Year Watch List

CHARLESTON, South Carolina – College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) Tuesday announced its 2019 preseason watch list for the CFPA FCS National Performer of the Year Trophy. Forty players earned spots on the list, including Abilene Christian junior quarterback Luke Anthony.

Anthony, who earlier this summer served as a counselor this weekend at the Manning Passing Academy, led the Wildcats to a 6-5 overall mark and 5-4 conference record as a sophomore in 2018, ACU’s first winning season at the Division I FCS level and its most conference wins since moving up to Division I football prior to the 2013 season.

The Dallas native ranked among the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) top 10 leaders in completions, attempts, passing yards, completions per game and total offense in 2018. He also led the Southland Conference in completions and attempts and was second in TD passes.

Anthony additionally ranked second in total passing yards and fourth in passing yards per game, as he finished the season with 319 completions and 484 attempts to set new single-season ACU records.

A two-year team captain and graduate of All Saints’ Episcopal School, Anthony received additional academic accolades at the conclusion of 2018. He was voted Southland Conference Football Student-Athlete of the Year and earned a spot on the FCS ADA Academic All-Star team after posting a 4.0 GPA as a finance major.

Anthony and the Wildcats earlier this month received votes in the STATS FCS Preseason Top 25 Poll and will kick off their 2019 campaign Saturday, Aug. 31 at North Texas.

The 2019 CFPA FCS National Performer of the Year Trophy is a 22-inch K-9 optic crystal tower with eight-inch crystal football on top. All FCS players are eligible for the award. The award winner will be announced January 15, 2020.