Applications Available for Sports Alliance Scholarships

ABILENE, TX – The Abilene Sports Alliance is offering $10,000 in scholarships to graduating student athletes: One male and one female athlete from Abilene Christian, Abilene, Cooper, and Wylie high schools will receive this award.

Applications may be picked up in the high school Counselor’s office, from the Athletic Coordinator/Director at each campus or downloaded from http://www.abilenevisitors.com/Sports-Alliance-Scholarships. The completed application must be turned in to the campus Athletic Coordinator/Director by April 8.

During the last 16 years, the Sports Alliance has hosted fundraisers to support 130 student athletes with $138,500 awarded in scholarships. The Running to 2021 5K on Jan. 2 was the latest successful venture and is planned to be an annual event.

The Sports Alliance is a committee under the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau, an affiliate of the Chamber of Commerce. The Sports Alliance was created to generate revenue to the local economy through sporting events. The group’s mission is to increase existing tournaments and create new ones, support an enthusiastic volunteer base and offer scholarships to support local athletic programs.