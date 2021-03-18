Area coaches selected to lead Big Country FCA 2021 All-Star Festival

The Big Country Fellowship of Christian Athletes expresses congratulations and gratitude to the 38 area coaches selected to lead the Big Country Chevy Dealers 2021 FCA All-Star Festival.

This 2021FCA All-Star Festival is scheduled for June 3-12in across four Big Country cities. It will feature more than 300 of the area’s top student-athletes participating in one of seven sports: football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, golf and cheerleading.

Eleven student trainers from the area were all-star selections as well. The 2021FCA All-Star Festival coaches who will serve this year include: